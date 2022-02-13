How the public is betting first TD scorer for Super Bowl 56

If you can predict who will score the first touchdown of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, it would result in a large payout no matter who you would correctly choose.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds to reach the end zone first, followed by running backs Cam Akers and Joe Mixon. There are more than 30 wagering options for bettors to choose from.

Kupp is getting the most wagers on this betting prop with 22.5% of bets and 24.8% of the handle, and fellow Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is the only other player getting more than 10% of the bets and handle.

Below is a full look at where some of the bets and money are going according to DraftKings Sportsbook bettors.

First TD betting splits Handle Rank Player Odds % of Handle % of Bets Handle Rank Player Odds % of Handle % of Bets 1 Cooper Kupp +500 24.8% 22.5% 2 Odell Beckham Jr. +900 19.0% 16.8% 3 Joe Mixon +750 8.1% 8.1% 4 Ja'Marr Chase +800 8.0% 8.2% 5 Cam Akers +750 8.0% 6.2% 6 Tee Higgins +1200 6.3% 6.7% 7 Van Jefferson +1800 2.9% 3.1% 8 Matthew Stafford +4000 2.8% 3.0% 9 Tyler Boyd +1800 2.8% 3.0% 10 Joe Burrow +3000 2.8% 3.3%

