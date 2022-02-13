Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Celtics on Sunday

The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics have the privilege of competing in a basketball game on the afternoon prior to the Super Bowl. Usually, Celtics fans would have something else to root for later on in the afternoon. Guess that isn’t exactly the case this time around. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Hawks-Celtics on Super Bowl Sunday afternoon.

Hawks vs. Celtics, 2:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +7.5

The Celtics have won seven in a row and are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Still, this is a pretty wide spread for two teams who aren’t really that far apart on paper. The Hawks aren’t expected to have PF John Collins, which is why the line is this high on the road. The Hawks have lost four of six games and need to stabilize things before the All-Star break. Last time these two teams met, ATL won 108-92 with ease. Is Collins being out a 23.5 point swing? I don’t think so. Take Trae Young and crew to cover here.

Over/Under: Under 222

Afternoon games are tricky sometimes. You’d think there would be some change due to the early start. Neither team played Saturday and both are on the same amount of rest. The last sample was that 108-92 Hawks win a few weeks ago. No Collins hurts the Hawks on both sides of the ball. The clear path to an ATL win appears to be clamping down on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and letting the rest of the roster beat you. This number feels high so let’s go on the under.

