Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Pacers on Sunday

There are only two games on the NBA schedule for Super Bowl Sunday and this is the last bit of basketball we’ll get before the big game. The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Indiana Pacers, who had a fire sale before the NBA Trade Deadline this past week. No Domantas Sabonis, no Caris LeVert, no Justin Holiday, no Jeremy Lamb. The Pacers look a lot different, though the addition of Tyrese Haliburton should be big long-term. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers, 3:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: T-Wolves -6

The Pacers are clearly fine rebuilding and playing small ball with Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Chris Duarte. Those three are a pretty formidable shooting trio. Still, the Timberwolves are improved and need a win against an inferior opponent after two straight losses. Minnesota has been above .500 on the spread this season. The Pacers also have lost 15 of the past 17 games to opponents with a winning record. Maybe if Indy had Sabonis and LeVert we’d rethink this line. Without them, expect the Timberwolves to score at will.

Over/Under: Over 237.5

I’d rather look at points props for guys like Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Haliburton. This line is super, super high and should be tough to hit. That may not matter the way the Timberwolves aren’t playing defense. They just allowed the Bulls to score 134 points right after allowing the Kings to put up 132. My only real concern is whether or not the Pacers have the personnel to make Minny pay for its lack of defense.

