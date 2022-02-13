Mickey Guyton sings National Anthem in 1:50 at Super Bowl 56

UPDATE: Mickey Guyton finished up the National Anthem with a time of 1:50. That was well over the projected times out there.

The Cincinnati Bengals face the LA Rams in Super Bowl LVI, seeking their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history as (technically) the home team in the Rams’ home, SoFi Stadium. If you’re not as big on betting the field action, there are always plenty of novelty props to bet ahead of the big game — including the length of the National Anthem.

Country singer Mickey Guyton is singing the National Anthem and we’ll have the time posted as soon as she wraps. DraftKings Sportsbook is not offering odds on the National Anthem this year, a year after they posted odds on whether any scoring drive would take less time than the singing of the National Anthem.

You cannot legally bet on just the Anthem length, but there was still plenty of chatter leading up to the event. DraftKings has put together a printable prop bet scorecard and they set a hypothetical over/under on Anthem length at 95 seconds. There are rumblings this will easily go over 100 seconds, but we’ll see what the pre-game festivities bring.