Rams dump blue Gatorade on Sean McVay after Super Bowl 56 win

Prop bets are a fun way to make the Super Bowl a little more interesting. We take a look at what color won out for the traditional Gatorade shower bet.

Rams players dumping blue Gatorade on head coach Sean McVay at the end of Super Bowl 56.

Super Bowl LVI is officially in the books and the Los Angeles Rams are the NFL’s 2021-22 champions. The Rams took home the Lombardi Trophy after beating Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday evening.

With that victory comes the legendary Gatorade shower. Rams head coach Sean McVay fell victim to the celebration with the team dumping blue Gatorade on him

Ahead of the game, here were the odds on which color Gatorade would be used for the Gatorade shower on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Clear/Water: +250
Orange: +300
Yellow/Green/Lime: +350
Blue: +400
None +600
Red/Pink: +1200
Purple: +1400

