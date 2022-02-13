Rams dump blue Gatorade on Sean McVay after Super Bowl 56 win

Super Bowl LVI is officially in the books and the Los Angeles Rams are the NFL’s 2021-22 champions. The Rams took home the Lombardi Trophy after beating Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday evening.

With that victory comes the legendary Gatorade shower. Rams head coach Sean McVay fell victim to the celebration with the team dumping blue Gatorade on him

Ahead of the game, here were the odds on which color Gatorade would be used for the Gatorade shower on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Clear/Water: +250

Orange: +300

Yellow/Green/Lime: +350

Blue: +400

None +600

Red/Pink: +1200

Purple: +1400

