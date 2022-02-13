Odell Beckham Jr. scores first TD of Super Bowl 56

The Cincinnati Bengals and LA Rams have officially kicked off Super Bowl LVI, and we officially have our first TD scored in the books. Matthew Stafford found Odell Beckham Jr. in the end zone to give the Rams a 7-0 lead. It was a 17-yard fade and OBJ went up over the Bengals defensive back to haul in the score.

Ahead of Super Bowl 56, Beckham was was +900 to score the first touchdown at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was +120 to score a TD at anytime in the game.

We’ll be tracking prop bet outcomes for Super Bowl LVI so be sure to check back as the game closes out to see how you’ve performed.