Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre opens Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with The Next Episode

The first half of Super Bowl LVI is in the books, and now we’re on to one of the most loaded Super Bowl Halftime Shows ever, with Snoop Dogg opening the show with D.R.E. (The Next Episode) and his longtime producer and mentor Dr. Dre behind him.

Even though Tupac Shakur is no longer with us, they followed it up with California Love, and Snoop stepped in for late LA legend.

The Next Episode — Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

California Love — Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

In Da Club — 50 Cent

Family Affair — Mary J. Blige

No More Drama — Mary J. Blige

m.A.A.d City — Kendrick Lamar

Alright — Kendrick Lamar

Forgot about Dre — Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre

Lose Yourself — Eminem

Still Dre — Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem

We’ll be tracking prop bet outcomes for Super Bowl LVI so be sure to check back as the game closes out to see how you’ve performed. But this show is still going and it’s pretty great!