Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre opens Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with The Next Episode

The first half of Super Bowl LVI is in the books, and now we’re on to one of the most loaded Super Bowl Halftime Shows ever, with Snoop Dogg opening the show with D.R.E. (The Next Episode) and his longtime producer and mentor Dr. Dre behind him.
Even though Tupac Shakur is no longer with us, they followed it up with California Love, and Snoop stepped in for late LA legend.
The Next Episode — Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
California Love — Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg
In Da Club — 50 Cent
Family Affair — Mary J. Blige
No More Drama — Mary J. Blige
m.A.A.d City — Kendrick Lamar
Alright — Kendrick Lamar
Forgot about Dre — Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre
Lose Yourself — Eminem
Still Dre — Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem
We’ll be tracking prop bet outcomes for Super Bowl LVI so be sure to check back as the game closes out to see how you’ve performed. But this show is still going and it’s pretty great!