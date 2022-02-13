Snoop Dogg and BFF Martha Stewart bond over Bic Lighters in Super Bowl commercial, though for different reasons

During tonight’s Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, one of the top commercials is expected to be a Bic Lighters ad featuring Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.

The two don’t appear to be on the same page as far as uses for the lighter. Whenever Snoop was about to say what he’d like to light with it, Stewart cut him off in the middle of his sentence. Unfortunately, we may never know what he was going to say.

The lighters are said to be the ultimate lighter for candles, grills and more. The “more” is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that sentence, and we’ll leave what Snoop meant by that to your interpretation.

Sports betting regulation is still a big topic, but there is also another activity that continues to gain traction for wider legalization in the United States, and it’s legal to do in California - home of Super Bowl LVI.

Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart Super Bowl LVI commercial