Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost give a little too much private data to Amazon in Super Bowl commercial

As a society, we’re rightly a bit terrified of everything that big tech companies know about us. So it’s nice to see them be able to make a commercial that leans into the technology that’s slowing taking over our lives? I guess??

Anyway here’s New York super-couple Colin Jost and legitimate A-list movie star Scarlett Johansson with a pretty funny take on how Alexa (or Siri, or OK Google, or whatever) can possibly take things to the next level.

Amazon’s Super Bowl LVI commercial with Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Is it a bit performative and possibly playing into gender stereotypes a bit much? Sure. But the overriding premise is pretty good by Super Bowl standards so far.

While Weekend Update is no longer the cultural institution it once was, and truthfully we haven’t seen a ScarJo movie since her phenomenal turn in Marriage Story, this is the right use of celebrity to shill for our FAANG mega-overlords.