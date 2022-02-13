Dr. Evil returns for General Motors Super Bowl commercial

The menace of an International Man of Mystery returns, this time trying to lure people into vehicles that are electric instead of using fuel.

Dr. Evil returns as Mike Myers of the Austin Powers series pulls just single-duty this time, and so do his cohorts played by Rob Lowe (No. 2), and Seth Green (his son Scott).

Dr. Evil General Motors Super Bowl LVI commercial

This probably should have been funnier? If you’re going to spend this kind of cash on a Super Bowl commercial, at least get the writing correct before you open up the vault for Myers, who we assume didn’t work cheap here.

But the premise is good in that getting cars off fossil fuel is likely a big step on the way to both energy independence as well as a cleaner planet. It’s the first time a major car maker has put EV’s in the spotlight like this, and it will be interesting to see if it gives any momentum to sales to compete with Tesla.