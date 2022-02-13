Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, Cousin Greg can’t eat what’s delivered with Uber Eats

Don’t eat a light bulb.

That is one of the many messages that can be learned from the stars in an Uber Eats commercial that is set to air during Super Bowl LVI. The delivery service is letting you know just because you’re getting a product from Uber Eats, the item is not guaranteed to be edible.

If you look at the bottom of the screen throughout the ad, you’ll see a list of items you should not eat despite how tasty the aluminum foil or deodorant may have looked. I’m not a practicing lawyer (obviously not as I’m professionally writing about whether or not you should eat a light bulb on a sports website) and I would imagine that needs to be added for legal reasons, but it’s also sound advice if you’re new to hosting a Super Bowl party.

In addition to the light bulb, the items mentioned in the commercial that should not be eaten include the following:

diapers

kitty litter

dish soap

anatomy candles

not food

flowers

sponges

paper towels

deodorant

sunscreen

Now we know, and it’s important information if you had planned on serving sponges to be washed down with dish soap for guests at your Super Bowl bash.

Uber (Can’t) Eats: Super Bowl LVI commercial