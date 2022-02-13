Watch Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd reminisce about the Good Ol Days (with Lays) in Super Bowl commercial

Beyond starring in five feature films together, the bromance between Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen spans decades. In a 60-second Super Bowl commercial entitled “Golden Memories,” the actors reminisce about all of the good times they have had together. Like their road trip in ‘97, with Shania Twain blasting through the radio.

Or that time they were kidnapped together.

Or that time when Seth bought a house possessed by the undead.

Through it all, the two friends were there for each other. And they always had Lay’s right by their side. Because, apparently, no matter if you find yourself confessing your deepest secrets while riding in a doomed airplane or battling in the middle of a gang turf war, you can never forget your favorite potato chips.

The spot closes with a wedding reveal with a bit of a twist. You can see the full commercial below.

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen: Lays Super Bowl commercial