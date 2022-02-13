Will Rams head coach Sean McVay retire if he wins the Super Bowl?

The Los Angeles Rams meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and while the spotlight will be on players from both teams, Rams head coach Sean McVay has openly speculated about his future not just with the team but coaching in general. Here’s what he said during Rams media availability this week.

“I love this so much that it’s such a passion but I also know that what I’ve seen from some of my closest friends, whether it’s coaches or even some of our players, I’m gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary,” McVay said. “I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can’t predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that. “I don’t really know. I know I love football and I’m so invested in this thing and I’m in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them.”

According to ESPN’s Lindsay Thiry, McVay has considered working as a TV analyst. It’s hard to see him retiring after just one Super Bowl given LA’s roster and the partnership he’s created with quarterback Matthew Stafford. And yet it seems like the head coach could very well be content with walking away after capturing the ultimate goal.