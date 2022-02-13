Los Angeles Rams list of 2022 unrestricted free agents plus cap space after Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams have given up a lot of their future picks and salary cap in pursuit of a Lombardi trophy, but it is close to paying off as they face the Bengals in the Super Bowl tonight. Their salary cap woes will make it tougher to retain some of their base offensive linemen, Austin Corbett and Brian Allen. Both have played well enough this season to earn a raise, which may end up coming from other teams.

The Rams will also need to decide what to do with their two in-season acquisitions, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. Both have been more than worth bringing into the fold, but both won’t be cheap to retain next season. Miller is past his prime due to his age, but has played great since becoming a Ram. It will be interesting to see if he takes a pay cut to stay with the team or looks for another year or two at top pay.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebounded back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase is good for the Rams who need all the spending flexibility they can find.

Franchise Tag possibilities

The Rams haven’t tagged anyone over the last three seasons and they aren’t likely to tag anyone this season.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($-13,598,914, 5th lowest)

Notable unrestricted free agents

* Denotes Restricted Free Agent (RFA)