Pick against the spread, over/under for Nebraska-Iowa on Sunday

Thanks to their win against Minnesota on Wednesday Nebraska will avoid going winless in Big Ten conference play and will look to make it two straight wins on Sunday against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Iowa Hawkeyes (-16.5, 157)

Iowa is coming off hanging 110 points up on Maryland on the road and is fourth in the country in points scored on a per possession basis while also showing holes on defense.

Both teams have left something to be desired on defense with Iowa 132nd in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis while Nebraska is 263rd in this category, allowing 13.2 points per 100 possessions more on the road than at home.

For both teams, guarding the 3-point arc has also been a problem with both entering the weekend outside top 190 in opponent 3-point shooting percentage with both allowing opponents to shoot at least 37.3% from distance in conference play.

There should also be plenty of second chances in this game with Nebraska 341st in the country in defensive rebound rate on the road, allowing opponents to rebound 34% of their missed shots, and Iowa is 238th in this category overall.

Both teams have not shown a lot of interest in playing defense this season and with both teams looking to turn this game into a track meet, expect lots of points and few stoppages.

The Play: Nebraska vs Iowa Over 157