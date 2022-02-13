Opening 2nd half point spread, point total for Super Bowl 56 with Rams leading at halftime

We’re to the halfway mark of Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams and the score is 13-10. It’s been a pretty exciting game so far and we’ve had a lot of surprise props cash, including Odell Beckham Jr. first TD at +900 and Matthew Stafford to throw O0.5 INTs. Joe Mixon also threw a TD to Tee Higgins. We’re going to take a look at the second-half spread on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Update — The spread before the kickoff for the third quarter was 3.5 points in favor of the Rams and the total was at 47 points.

The Rams lead the Bengals 13-10 30 minutes into Super Bowl LVI. The halftime line is jumping all over the place, starting at 5 points and moving down to 3.5 and back to 4 points. So it’s a bit difficult to track at this point. We’ll see what happens before kickoff in the third quarter. We’ve got time before that happens with the halftime show coming up. The total shouldn’t really stray too far from 47-48 points, like it was before the game. It does seem like most of the movement is going on the under, which is driving the point total down.