Super Bowl squares recap: 2nd quarter results for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56 has reached halftime at SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles Rams lead the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 13-10.

The Rams have a pair of touchdowns in a 17-yard catch from Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham, Jr., and an 11-yard scoring reception from Cooper Kupp. Notably, OBJ suffered a knee injury during the second quarter and is questionable to return.

But if you’re playing squares, the muffed snap by holder/punter John Hekker on the Kupp TD was the bigger deal, as it meant the “Rams 3” column was the winner instead of Rams 4. This came after the first quarter ended with a score of Rams 7, Bengals 3.

The Bengals have a TD as well from a halfback pass from Joe Mixon to Tee Higgins, as well as a field goal from Evan McPherson.

