Super Bowl squares recap: 3rd quarter results for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

UPDATE: Here are Super Bowl Squares results for first quarter, second quarter, third quarter.

Super Bowl 56 has wrapped up the third quarter and the Cincinnati Bengals have taken the lead. They lead the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 20-16. If you have Bengals 0 and Rams 6 in your Super Bowl Squares pools, you’re a winner!

The Bengals trailed 13-10 coming out of halftime, but they wasted no time opening the third quarter. Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins down the field on the first play of the second half, and thanks to a Rams defender falling down, Higgins went 75 yards for the score.

Matthew Stafford threw an interception on the first play of the Rams next drive and the Bengals could only add a field goal after securing one first down. The Rams followed with a field goal of their own and the teams exchanged three punts to close out the third quarter.

﻿If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.