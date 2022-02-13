 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Super Bowl squares recap: 3rd quarter results for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

If you’re taking part in Super Bowl squares contests, here’s everything you need to know from the third quarter.

By David Fucillo
Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Super Bowl 56 has wrapped up the third quarter and the Cincinnati Bengals have taken the lead. They lead the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 20-16. If you have Bengals 0 and Rams 6 in your Super Bowl Squares pools, you’re a winner!

The Bengals trailed 13-10 coming out of halftime, but they wasted no time opening the third quarter. Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins down the field on the first play of the second half, and thanks to a Rams defender falling down, Higgins went 75 yards for the score.

Matthew Stafford threw an interception on the first play of the Rams next drive and the Bengals could only add a field goal after securing one first down. The Rams followed with a field goal of their own and the teams exchanged three punts to close out the third quarter.

