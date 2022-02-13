Super Bowl squares recap: 4th quarter results for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

UPDATE: Here are Super Bowl Squares results for first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, and fourth quarter.

Thanks to a back shoulder throw from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp, the game lands “Rams 3, Bengals 0” if you’re playing in a Super Bowl squares pool.

A final drive by the Rams with plenty of penalties and weirdness got the de facto home team into the red zone. When the Bengals got the ball back, they were unable to get across midfield after unrelenting pressure by Aaron Donald and the Rams defense.

The Rams did just enough to get the win, despite the missed PAT due to a muff by punter Johnny Hekker earlier in the game.

