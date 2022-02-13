Aaron Rodgers rumors: Packers ‘prepared to go all in’ for their QB

The Green Bay Packers face a difficult situation this offseason with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It’s been a dramatic year and his status for 2022 is unclear. However, the Packers are making it public that they want to do what it takes to keep him around at least one more year.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Super Bowl Sunday that the Packers are willing “to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022.” His sources tell him the team is prepared to “spend[] as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible.”

It doesn’t really help the team that this situation is playing out in public. And it is not a vote of confidence for Jordan Love, who the team moved up in the 2020 NFL Draft to pick in the first round. Rodgers has won two straight MVPs since the pick, but the team has come up short in their bid for another Lombardi Trophy.

They head into the 2022 offseason projected at near $50 million over the estimated 2022 salary cap, per Over The Cap. They have several notable free agents, but none is bigger than wide receiver Davante Adams. The team appears ready to sacrifice future years to try and make Rodgers happy this coming year.

The Saints have been able to get around cap issues for years, although they face a host of questions a year removed from Drew Brees’ retirement. It can work, but the team’s front office has a lot of work in front it the next few weeks leading up to free agency.