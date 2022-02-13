 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Super Bowl squares recap: First quarter results for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

If you’re taking part in Super Bowl squares contests, here’s everything you need to know from the first quarter.

Los Angeles Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates with a teammate after scoring a touchdown during Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

After one quarter of Super Bowl LXVI, we have the first winners in your squares contest. The Los Angeles Rams took a 7-3 lead on the Cincinnati Bengals, which means Rams 7 and Bengals 3 are the winning numbers for the first quarter.

The Rams found the end zone on a 17-yard touchdown connection between Matthew Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr. We’ve seen quite a few punts to start the game, but the Bengals did manage to score a field goal late in the first quarter. They got into scoring position on a ridiculous catch by Ja’Marr Chase, but couldn’t punch it in.

The first quarter saw three punts and the Bengals turned the ball over on downs at one point. The Rams had the ball to close out the quarter and will start the second quarter at their own 24-yard line and facing a 2nd and 11.

