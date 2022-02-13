Super Bowl squares recap: First quarter results for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

After one quarter of Super Bowl LXVI, we have the first winners in your squares contest. The Los Angeles Rams took a 7-3 lead on the Cincinnati Bengals, which means Rams 7 and Bengals 3 are the winning numbers for the first quarter.

The Rams found the end zone on a 17-yard touchdown connection between Matthew Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr. We’ve seen quite a few punts to start the game, but the Bengals did manage to score a field goal late in the first quarter. They got into scoring position on a ridiculous catch by Ja’Marr Chase, but couldn’t punch it in.

The first quarter saw three punts and the Bengals turned the ball over on downs at one point. The Rams had the ball to close out the quarter and will start the second quarter at their own 24-yard line and facing a 2nd and 11.

﻿If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.