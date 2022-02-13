Full setlist from Super Bowl LVI halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and more

The Super Bowl halftime show is underway with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. The Los Angeles Rams lead the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at halftime of the game. We should see a pretty nuts track list for this halftime show.

The show was one that not only brought together the best hip hop acts of the last 30 years, but did it with a Los Angeles and California flavor that was perfect for the stadium.

In case you’re interested in reliving the Super Bowl halftime show on your own time or perhaps building the ultimate ‘90s hip hop playlist, we have the full list of songs below.

Super Bowl LVI halftime show setlist

The Next Episode — Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

California Love — Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

In Da Club — 50 Cent

Family Affair — Mary J. Blige

No More Drama — Mary J. Blige

m.A.A.d City — Kendrick Lamar

Alright — Kendrick Lamar

Forgot about Dre — Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre

Lose Yourself — Eminem

Still Dre — Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem