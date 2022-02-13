Rewatch the Super Bowl LVI halftime show featuring Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige more [VIDEO]

It felt like the Super Bowl halftime show wasn’t nearly long enough considering the wide array of performers. If you’re a 90’s music buff, you’re probably feeling slightly cheated. We had the talents of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, interspersed with the stylings of legends Mary J. Blige, Eminem and the much-awaited super bowl halftime guest — 50 Cent.

One Twitter account shared a video of a supposed 50 Cent rehearsal of “In Da Club” by 50 Cent, but the video was promptly removed by Twitter and Instagram personnel.

But if you were a hip hop fan between the years 1992 and 2022, you’ve gotta be thrilled about how the genre was portrayed on the biggest stage in music. And with Snoop and Dre opening and closing the show, it had the perfect amount of West Coast in it for a Los Angeles Super Bowl.

In case you missed the performance (or just want to once again bask in the glory of 90’s music), you can rewatch the Super Bowl halftime show here.