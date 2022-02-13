Who was the surprise guest at the Super Bowl Halftime show?

The Super Bowl 56 halftime show has been a treat and as expected, we had a surprise guest. 50 Cent made an early appearance as the first guest of the show. He performed In Da Club as the third song on the set.

The halftime show opened with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg performing The Next Episode and California Love. But it got crazier from there as 50 came off the ceiling and hit them with his first major hit from 2003 off Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

UPDATE: We also got an appearance from Anderson .Paak