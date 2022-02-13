Jim Carrey returns as The Cable Guy in Verizon Super Bowl commercial

The creepiest character to ever visit your house returns for Verizon, as Jim Carrey reprises his role as The Cable Guy in a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday

Jim Carrey Verizon Super Bowl LVI commercial

Apparently this ad is attempting to sell the benefits of 5G service for your cell phone, which is pretty standard everywhere now. And that’s a good thing, because as we find out in the 1996 dark comedy-cult hit, slipping the service installer an extra $50 to boost your amount of channels can have serious life consequences you want no part of.

No word if Matthew Broderick, Leslie Mann, or even Eric Roberts will be joining the ad as well, but once we get the full version we’ll post that here as well.

Carrey remains a top-wattage Hollywood star, so you’d have to think Verizon is going to pay him just to show up and do something that’s not well-planned. We’ll see how well the ad company and the communications behemoth can execute on this one.