Ewan McGregor, Expedia tap into pandemic-weary public’s need for travel

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the world by storm and even with strong vaccination efforts, there’s still an unknown as to how this situation ultimately comes to an end. Many countries, including the United States, have adopted more measures geared towards living with the COVID-19 virus rather than eliminating it. With those measures come the possibility for people to truly get out of their homes and explore the world. Expedia is attempting to tap into that desire with Star Wars star Ewan McGregor as the spokesperson.

Expedia Super Bowl LVI commercial

Let’s not act like consumers aren’t all about “stuff”, as the commercial calls it. Don’t think for one second people aren’t hyped to land the latest smartphone, the coolest car, the best television or the most up-to-date gaming console. The perfume line just seemed unnecessary but I’d imagine there are enough folks excited about the latest scents on the market.

And even if the majority of people haven’t been going on a world tour, it’s not like traveling has been completely shut down. With remote work, cheap flights and less congestion at airports, there have been many people taking trips with the appropriate COVID-19 measures. It doesn’t even seem like Expedia is offering some sort of promotion or giveaway, so what exactly is drawing people to the site here? McGregor’s accent can’t do everything.