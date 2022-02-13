BMW joins electric car craze with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek in Super Bowl commercial

Everyone has become more energy-conscious as climate change continues to affect weather patterns around the world, with car companies taking the lead on introducing options from alternative energy sources. BMW is looking to be the latest to join the game and leaned on a powerful couple to make its point.

BMW Super Bowl LVI commercial

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek play their roles perfectly, although the prospect of Zeus trading Mt. Olympus for Palm Springs, California is ridiculous at best. The ad is well done and keeps both actors in character. A BMW keeping Zeus in America is far-fetched when you consider all the awesome stuff this guy has seen in his life, but it’s a nice statement from the company. The luxury brand is looking to expand its market and show its diversity as a company, which is reflected in the commercial down to the cast and locations. It’s hard to tell if this is going to wow the audience, but the spot gets the job done.