Toyota Super Bowl commercial about Paralympic champion brothers is terrific

The story of the McKeever Brothers is terrific, and if you saw the commercial during the Super Bowl, here’s the even longer version that tells more of how they got to where they became champions.

Toyota Brothers Super Bowl LVI commercial

The Canadian brothers Brian and Robert McKeever have gone on to win 10 medals at the Paralympic Games in the sport of cross-country skiing.

Brian McKeever suffers from stargardt macular degeneration, an eye disease with no cure where vision continues to deteriorate as life continues. Robert ended up as the guide for his younger sibling in multiple events, helping him win even more medals while competing side-by-side.

In both the sports of cross-country skiing and biathlon, Brian McKeever won 13 gold medals and 17 medals in all through the 2018 Paralympic Games in PyeongChang. He was Canada’s flag bearer at the 2018 Games, and was inducted with his brother into the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame in 2011.