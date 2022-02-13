 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baby makes Commando-style return in E*Trade Super Bowl commercial

The financial services company hits the mark with a clever commercial in Super Bowl 56.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Morgan Stanley Acquires E*Trade
A sign is posted in the exterior of an E*Trade office on February 20, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Morgan Stanley announced plans to buy online discount brokerage E*Trade in an estimated $13 billion all-stock deal.
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Super Bowl 56 commercials have leaked early and many of them have underwhelmed, to be quite frank. Luckily, we got a great spot from E*Trade early on in the broadcast featuring babies in the role of “baby boomers”. It’s absolutely spectacular.

E*Trade Super Bowl LVI commercial

This is a nice take on Commando, featuring the return of the E*Trade baby. The best moment, by far, is the baby spitting out his drink after learning new investors are taking financial advice from memes. That may or may not have been a clever reference to the NFT craze of late. We also get a baby flying a helicopter, which is cool. Any time you make babies do non-baby things, the viewers will pay attention. Now once they take their eyes off those memes, maybe they’ll sign up for an account on E*Trade. This was money well spent for 30 seconds of glory. And there’s a Britney Spears song at the end!

