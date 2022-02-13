Baby makes Commando-style return in E*Trade Super Bowl commercial

Super Bowl 56 commercials have leaked early and many of them have underwhelmed, to be quite frank. Luckily, we got a great spot from E*Trade early on in the broadcast featuring babies in the role of “baby boomers”. It’s absolutely spectacular.

E*Trade Super Bowl LVI commercial

This is a nice take on Commando, featuring the return of the E*Trade baby. The best moment, by far, is the baby spitting out his drink after learning new investors are taking financial advice from memes. That may or may not have been a clever reference to the NFT craze of late. We also get a baby flying a helicopter, which is cool. Any time you make babies do non-baby things, the viewers will pay attention. Now once they take their eyes off those memes, maybe they’ll sign up for an account on E*Trade. This was money well spent for 30 seconds of glory. And there’s a Britney Spears song at the end!