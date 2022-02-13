 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Coinbase Super Bowl commercial crashes Coinbase website

Why don’t these companies buy the extra cloud space before the biggest advertising moment of their lives???

Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

We heard cryptocurrency was going to be a big part of the advertising around Super Bowl 56, and the leader in the online wallet space Coinbase decided to give away $15 to everyone that scanned their barcode off a screen during a commercial during the first quarter.

One small problem: All the people going to Coinbase crashed their website. Proof!

A wonderful job by big tech to not be prepared with their own website after spending $14 million on the lowest of low tech commercials ever.

As a Coinbase user, we might just clear out the cash in the AM. If they can’t handle this, can we really trust them during a DDOS attack? (I mean probably, but we’re more offended by the lack of preparation here).

By the way: Coinbase was offering just $15 to sign up and join their site. But if you give them $100 and click on this link and join Rakuten, you’ll actually get $40 and an additional $5 which is an even better deal. So they didn’t even put their best deal out there for everyone.

Not a great way to open the Crypto Bowl competition for the biggest player in the space.

