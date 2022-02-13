 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Malcolm Brogdon OUT Sunday vs. Timberwolves due to Achilles injury

Indiana’s point guard is still not ready to return.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 12, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers will once again be without point guard Malcolm Brogdon as he rehabs his Achilles injury. Brogdon will be out Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, meaning the Pacers will likely start new acquisition Tyrese Haliburton in his place.

This has been a nagging issue for Brogdon, who attempted to manage the injury in late December. He did return for a few games before the Pacers shut him down for a more comprehensive recovery. The Achilles isn’t torn, which is good news for the point guard. However, he’s not been able to overcome the final hurdles to get back into the lineup.

The Pacers will lean on Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Chris Duarte in Brogdon’s absence. This team has pivoted well after publicly saying they’re looking to rebuild. The Pacers value Brogdon highly, so he was unlikely to be dealt at the deadline. A pairing of Brodgon and Haliburton will be intriguing to see, whenever it ultimately comes to fruition.

