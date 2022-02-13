Malcolm Brogdon OUT Sunday vs. Timberwolves due to Achilles injury

The Indiana Pacers will once again be without point guard Malcolm Brogdon as he rehabs his Achilles injury. Brogdon will be out Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, meaning the Pacers will likely start new acquisition Tyrese Haliburton in his place.

Malcolm Brogdon was listed as questionable today, and Rick Carlisle wasn’t sure if he would be available or not today pregame. He’s officially OUT. The Brogdon + Haliburton backcourt debut will have to wait. — Tony East (@TEastNBA) February 13, 2022

This has been a nagging issue for Brogdon, who attempted to manage the injury in late December. He did return for a few games before the Pacers shut him down for a more comprehensive recovery. The Achilles isn’t torn, which is good news for the point guard. However, he’s not been able to overcome the final hurdles to get back into the lineup.

The Pacers will lean on Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Chris Duarte in Brogdon’s absence. This team has pivoted well after publicly saying they’re looking to rebuild. The Pacers value Brogdon highly, so he was unlikely to be dealt at the deadline. A pairing of Brodgon and Haliburton will be intriguing to see, whenever it ultimately comes to fruition.