Harry Higgs and Joel Dahmen bare all on 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open

If you’re not going to make an ace at TPC Scottsdale during the WM Phoenix Open, at least make yourself a legend.

Harry Higgs and his playing partner Joel Dahmen did just that on Sunday during the final round. This is for par...

legendary stuff at 16 from Higgs & Dahmen pic.twitter.com/79WTV13tTJ — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 13, 2022

Now that’s how you endear yourself to the crowd at the loudest hole in golf! Higgs stands at +1 and Dahmen at +2 after playing the 16th, a mere 17 and 18 shots off the lead, which makes doing this a bit easier it seems when you’re not in contention.

While this chaos does create a bit more work for the marshals on the course, and the groundskeepers might not appreciate how all those malt beverages will interact with their perfectly manicured grass, but this is a site that makes TPC Scottsdale one of the great events in sports every year.

But maybe we start charging for the brews? Looks like plenty of those are coming from the party tents where they’re complimentary.