 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How much do Super Bowl 56 commercials cost?

Here’s how much companies spend to advertise during the big game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: FEB 13 Super Bowl LVI - Pregame
The SoFi Stadium logo prior to Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Super Bowl 56 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, February 13 as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals battle for the NFL title. The game draws a massive global audience, which means a great opportunity for advertisers who can afford the cost of running an ad during the contest.

This year, commercials are going for $7 million for a 30-second spot. That’s up from previous years, which is a good sign for NBC. With an expected audience of over 100 million, this is typically money well spent for companies. You add in the fact that many people watch specifically for the commercials and you’re guaranteed to get some PR buzz. Even if your commercial flops, you get the tail-end of the Super Bowl media storm for airing a bad spot. The saying “there’s no such thing as bad publicity” really does apply here. We’ll see which commercials are able to stand out at this year’s event.

More From DraftKings Nation