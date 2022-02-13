How much do Super Bowl 56 commercials cost?

Super Bowl 56 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, February 13 as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals battle for the NFL title. The game draws a massive global audience, which means a great opportunity for advertisers who can afford the cost of running an ad during the contest.

This year, commercials are going for $7 million for a 30-second spot. That’s up from previous years, which is a good sign for NBC. With an expected audience of over 100 million, this is typically money well spent for companies. You add in the fact that many people watch specifically for the commercials and you’re guaranteed to get some PR buzz. Even if your commercial flops, you get the tail-end of the Super Bowl media storm for airing a bad spot. The saying “there’s no such thing as bad publicity” really does apply here. We’ll see which commercials are able to stand out at this year’s event.