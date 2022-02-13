Chiefs, Bills lead Super Bowl 57 odds while Rams, Bengals rated highly after reaching Super Bowl 56

Even with Super Bowl 56 still underway, it’s never too early to look at who could win it all next season with Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. Here’s a look at the teams expected to be in contention for next year’s championship, per odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills
Other early favorites
Despite the questions surrounding each team’s quarterback position, the Green Bay Packers are near the top of this chart. Aaron Rodgers will make a decision at some point ahead of a free agency but there’s a chance the Packers have Jordan Love at the helm in 2022. The Los Angeles Rams are also contenders to make it back to the big game and somehow, the Dallas Cowboys keep getting love despite their notable playoff failures. The Cincinnati Bengals have gained a lot of respect from oddsmakers, and their young core is set up well to make a return trip to the Super Bowl.
Non-playoff teams most likely to get to the playoffs
The Baltimore Ravens suffered every possible injury you could imagine and STILL had a shot at the playoffs late in the season. They’re an obvious contender to get back to the postseason with Lamar Jackson at the helm. The Los Angeles Chargers are in play as well with Justin Herbert continuing to ascend. The Denver Broncos could be getting a notable QB-WR combination from Green Bay per the rumors, so they’re a team to watch as well at +1800.
Playoff teams likely to take a step back
The obvious candidates here are the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers barely qualified as a playoff team and got thoroughly wrecked by the Chiefs in Ben Roethlisberger’s final game. Pittsburgh doesn’t have a contingency plan at quarterback, so the team is likely to be less competitive. The Raiders have a new head coach in Josh McDaniels, and he’s never steered a team to the postseason from that position. The Tennessee Titans will probably make the playoffs given their division but might not reach the heights of the No. 1 seed given how fortunate they were with the schedule. They’ll have better injury luck though, so that could balance out.
Super Bowl 57 odds, 2/13/22
|Team
|Odds
|Team
|Odds
|KC Chiefs
|+700
|BUF Bills
|+700
|LA Rams
|+1000
|CIN Bengals
|+1200
|DAL Cowboys
|+1400
|SF 49ers
|+1400
|GB Packers
|+1600
|BAL Ravens
|+1800
|DEN Broncos
|+1800
|TB Buccaneers
|+2200
|TEN Titans
|+2200
|NE Patriots
|+2500
|LA Chargers
|+2500
|ARI Cardinals
|+2500
|IND Colts
|+2500
|MIN Vikings
|+3500
|CLE Browns
|+3500
|SEA Seahawks
|+3500
|NO Saints
|+3500
|PIT Steelers
|+4000
|MIA Dolphins
|+4000
|PHI Eagles
|+4000
|LV Raiders
|+5000
|WAS Commanders
|+5000
|ATL Falcons
|+5000
|CAR Panthers
|+5000
|CHI Bears
|+6500
|NY Giants
|+6500
|JAX Jaguars
|+8000
|DET Lions
|+15000
|NY Jets
|+15000
|HOU Texans
|+15000
