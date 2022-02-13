Chiefs, Bills lead Super Bowl 57 odds while Rams, Bengals rated highly after reaching Super Bowl 56

Even with Super Bowl 56 still underway, it’s never too early to look at who could win it all next season with Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. Here’s a look at the teams expected to be in contention for next year’s championship, per odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

These AFC powerhouses met in one of the all-time great playoff games this season, which rightfully has oddsmakers thinking big when it comes to the 2023 Super Bowl. The Chiefs and Bills look destined to run the AFC for the next decade, which is great news for football fans if their playoff encounters are anything like the 2022 game. Both teams are listed at +700 to win Super Bowl 57.

Other early favorites

Despite the questions surrounding each team’s quarterback position, the Green Bay Packers are near the top of this chart. Aaron Rodgers will make a decision at some point ahead of a free agency but there’s a chance the Packers have Jordan Love at the helm in 2022. The Los Angeles Rams are also contenders to make it back to the big game and somehow, the Dallas Cowboys keep getting love despite their notable playoff failures. The Cincinnati Bengals have gained a lot of respect from oddsmakers, and their young core is set up well to make a return trip to the Super Bowl.

Non-playoff teams most likely to get to the playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens suffered every possible injury you could imagine and STILL had a shot at the playoffs late in the season. They’re an obvious contender to get back to the postseason with Lamar Jackson at the helm. The Los Angeles Chargers are in play as well with Justin Herbert continuing to ascend. The Denver Broncos could be getting a notable QB-WR combination from Green Bay per the rumors, so they’re a team to watch as well at +1800.

Playoff teams likely to take a step back

The obvious candidates here are the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers barely qualified as a playoff team and got thoroughly wrecked by the Chiefs in Ben Roethlisberger’s final game. Pittsburgh doesn’t have a contingency plan at quarterback, so the team is likely to be less competitive. The Raiders have a new head coach in Josh McDaniels, and he’s never steered a team to the postseason from that position. The Tennessee Titans will probably make the playoffs given their division but might not reach the heights of the No. 1 seed given how fortunate they were with the schedule. They’ll have better injury luck though, so that could balance out.

Super Bowl 57 odds, 2/13/22 Team Odds Team Odds KC Chiefs +700 BUF Bills +700 LA Rams +1000 CIN Bengals +1200 DAL Cowboys +1400 SF 49ers +1400 GB Packers +1600 BAL Ravens +1800 DEN Broncos +1800 TB Buccaneers +2200 TEN Titans +2200 NE Patriots +2500 LA Chargers +2500 ARI Cardinals +2500 IND Colts +2500 MIN Vikings +3500 CLE Browns +3500 SEA Seahawks +3500 NO Saints +3500 PIT Steelers +4000 MIA Dolphins +4000 PHI Eagles +4000 LV Raiders +5000 WAS Commanders +5000 ATL Falcons +5000 CAR Panthers +5000 CHI Bears +6500 NY Giants +6500 JAX Jaguars +8000 DET Lions +15000 NY Jets +15000 HOU Texans +15000

