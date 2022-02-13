 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs, Bills lead Super Bowl 57 odds while Rams, Bengals rated highly after reaching Super Bowl 56

We go over who has the best odds to win Super Bowl 57, as well as who the biggest risers and fallers could be next.

By Chinmay Vaidya
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the football during the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri, United States.
Even with Super Bowl 56 still underway, it’s never too early to look at who could win it all next season with Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. Here’s a look at the teams expected to be in contention for next year’s championship, per odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills

These AFC powerhouses met in one of the all-time great playoff games this season, which rightfully has oddsmakers thinking big when it comes to the 2023 Super Bowl. The Chiefs and Bills look destined to run the AFC for the next decade, which is great news for football fans if their playoff encounters are anything like the 2022 game. Both teams are listed at +700 to win Super Bowl 57.

Other early favorites

Despite the questions surrounding each team’s quarterback position, the Green Bay Packers are near the top of this chart. Aaron Rodgers will make a decision at some point ahead of a free agency but there’s a chance the Packers have Jordan Love at the helm in 2022. The Los Angeles Rams are also contenders to make it back to the big game and somehow, the Dallas Cowboys keep getting love despite their notable playoff failures. The Cincinnati Bengals have gained a lot of respect from oddsmakers, and their young core is set up well to make a return trip to the Super Bowl.

Non-playoff teams most likely to get to the playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens suffered every possible injury you could imagine and STILL had a shot at the playoffs late in the season. They’re an obvious contender to get back to the postseason with Lamar Jackson at the helm. The Los Angeles Chargers are in play as well with Justin Herbert continuing to ascend. The Denver Broncos could be getting a notable QB-WR combination from Green Bay per the rumors, so they’re a team to watch as well at +1800.

Playoff teams likely to take a step back

The obvious candidates here are the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers barely qualified as a playoff team and got thoroughly wrecked by the Chiefs in Ben Roethlisberger’s final game. Pittsburgh doesn’t have a contingency plan at quarterback, so the team is likely to be less competitive. The Raiders have a new head coach in Josh McDaniels, and he’s never steered a team to the postseason from that position. The Tennessee Titans will probably make the playoffs given their division but might not reach the heights of the No. 1 seed given how fortunate they were with the schedule. They’ll have better injury luck though, so that could balance out.

Super Bowl 57 odds, 2/13/22

Team Odds
Team Odds
KC Chiefs +700
BUF Bills +700
LA Rams +1000
CIN Bengals +1200
DAL Cowboys +1400
SF 49ers +1400
GB Packers +1600
BAL Ravens +1800
DEN Broncos +1800
TB Buccaneers +2200
TEN Titans +2200
NE Patriots +2500
LA Chargers +2500
ARI Cardinals +2500
IND Colts +2500
MIN Vikings +3500
CLE Browns +3500
SEA Seahawks +3500
NO Saints +3500
PIT Steelers +4000
MIA Dolphins +4000
PHI Eagles +4000
LV Raiders +5000
WAS Commanders +5000
ATL Falcons +5000
CAR Panthers +5000
CHI Bears +6500
NY Giants +6500
JAX Jaguars +8000
DET Lions +15000
NY Jets +15000
HOU Texans +15000

