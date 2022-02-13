Super Bowl coin toss winner has lost seven straight Super Bowls

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off Sunday evening in Super Bowl 56 to crown the champion of the 2021-22 season. The game starts at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET and will wrap up sometime near 10 p.m. However, if you’re the betting sort, you might have an edge on who wins the game a few minutes before kickoff.

The last seven years, the Super Bowl team that has won the pre-game coin toss has gone on to lose the game. The last team to win the coin toss and win the game was the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl 48 when they correctly called tails and then proceeded to crush the Denver Broncos.

The coin toss is a mostly arbitrary result, but this is still a fascinating streak. This is the longest run of coin toss losers in Super Bowl history. The Rams are the “visiting” team for the Super Bowl and will make the call. If they win the coin toss, we’ll see what happens in a few hours and whether the narrative persists.