Has Super Bowl loser ever won it all the following season?

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are facing off tonight to decide who wins the Super Bowl this season. Whoever comes out on top will ride a high into next season, while the loser will look to pick up the pieces and regroup for another run at the Lombardi Trophy.

But, that is a feat that not many teams have accomplished. In fact, the last to do it was back in 1972 and the last time a losing team returned to the Super Bowl the following year, but lost, was in 1994.

Made it back to Super Bowl, but lost

In 1973 the Minnesota Vikings lost Super Bowl VIII to the Dolphins, then lost the following season to the Steelers.

In 1986 the Denver Broncos lost Super Bowl XXI to the Giants, then lost the following season to Washington.

In 1990 the Buffalo Bills lost Super Bowl XXV to the Giants, then lost the following season to Washington.

In 1991 the Buffalo Bills lost Super Bowl XXVI to Washington, then lost the following season Cowboys

In 1992 the Buffalo Bills lost Super Bowl XXVII to the Cowboys, then lost the following season to the Cowboys once again.

Made it back to Super Bowl and won!

In 1970 the Dallas Cowboys lost Super Bowl V the Baltimore Colts, then won the following season over the Dolphins

In 1971 the Miami Dolphins: Lost Super Bowl VI to the Cowboys, then went undefeated and beat Washington the following season.