Rodney Harrison claims Aaron Donald may retire if Rams win Super Bowl [VIDEO]

There’s a “strong possibility” that Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald will retire if his team beats the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday night, per NBC’s Rodney Harrison. Below the analyst drops the major potential news bomb live.

"If he wins a #SuperBowl, there's a strong possibility that he could walk away from the game and retire."



Rodney Harrison on Aaron Donald and his future in football. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/tFzkHz8Axc — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 13, 2022

This is a pretty big deal for anything post-Super Bowl if you’re the Rams. There have also been rumors that head coach Sean McVay will step away from the team if the Rams win the Super Bowl. If Donald goes out into the sunset at age 30, it would be pretty shocking, though not crazy to think for someone who takes as many hits as he does. Donald has won Defensive Player of the Year three times. He also has 98 sacks in eight seasons with the Rams.

As of this writing before kickoff in Super Bowl 56, Donald is 14/1 to win Super Bowl MVP. He’s been a trendy pick the past two weeks with the bye week. There’s a chance Donald dominates the line of scrimmage for the Rams and gets after QB Joe Burrow all night long. If Donald wins the Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP, that may increase the odds he steps away from the game. There isn’t much more he can accomplish outside of NFL records and personal marks.