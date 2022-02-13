Finally, The Rock makes it in pro football, cuts promo to open Super Bowl 56

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment found a way to cut a promo in front of a pretty big crowd, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson grabbed the microphone at midfield before the kickoff of Super Bowl LXVI in Los Angeles on Sunday.

It’s a good choice to have perhaps the best promo in the history the WWE to open the game. While he didn’t show a preference for a team, you’d have to think the Hollywood icon might be leaning towards the de facto home team. But in the interests of neutrality, he did intro both teams as “your Los Angeles Rams” and “your Cincinnati Bengals.”

Sometimes things are pretty easy, and having The Rock say words into a microphone in front of a massive crowd is usually one of the more entertaining ways to watch any big event. Be it WrestleMania or your favorite awards show, he’s basically the GOAT of this space.

