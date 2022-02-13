Ja’Marr Chase nabs one handed catch to bring Bengals into red zone [VIDEO]

Remember back in the pre-season when the biggest storyline in Bengals training camp was that Ja’Marr Chase couldn’t catch a football? Yeah — that doesn’t matter anymore... literally, at all.
After a Stafford-OBJ touchdown put the Rams up 7 points in the first quarter, the Cincinnati Bengals needed a play... and they got it. Joe Burrow connected with LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase for 46 yards.
BURROW TO CHASE. INCREDIBLE. #RuleItAll— NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022
In case you were wondering what the pre-season storylines for Chase were looking like...
Ja’Marr Chase said his struggles with drops has a lot do with the NFL ball being bigger than the ball in college— Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 9, 2021
