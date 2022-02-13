 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ja’Marr Chase nabs one handed catch to bring Bengals into red zone [VIDEO]

Bengals WR makes insane catch toward end of first quarter vs. Rams.

By kate.magdziuk
Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals makes a catch over Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Remember back in the pre-season when the biggest storyline in Bengals training camp was that Ja’Marr Chase couldn’t catch a football? Yeah — that doesn’t matter anymore... literally, at all.

After a Stafford-OBJ touchdown put the Rams up 7 points in the first quarter, the Cincinnati Bengals needed a play... and they got it. Joe Burrow connected with LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase for 46 yards.

In case you were wondering what the pre-season storylines for Chase were looking like...

