Ja’Marr Chase nabs one handed catch to bring Bengals into red zone [VIDEO]

Remember back in the pre-season when the biggest storyline in Bengals training camp was that Ja’Marr Chase couldn’t catch a football? Yeah — that doesn’t matter anymore... literally, at all.

After a Stafford-OBJ touchdown put the Rams up 7 points in the first quarter, the Cincinnati Bengals needed a play... and they got it. Joe Burrow connected with LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase for 46 yards.

In case you were wondering what the pre-season storylines for Chase were looking like...