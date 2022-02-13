 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Evan McPherson ties postseason field goal record in Super Bowl 56

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson ties the record for field goals in a single postseason.

By TeddyRicketson
Evan McPherson #2 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Super Bowl 56 came with a lot of glitz and glamour from the commercials to pregame performances and some great game action. Among the action, Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was turning heads all postseason for his accuracy and dependability with big-time kicks. With his second field goal in the game, he tied the record held by Adam Vinatieri for most field goals in a single postseason.

Vinatieri set the record in 2006 when he was with the Indianapolis Colts. He was able to make 14 field goals during that postseason. McPherson headed into the Super Bowl having made 12. Now, this doesn’t take into account any game winners or give bonus points for the length of kick, it is purely the makes that matter. Also, keep in mind that McPherson is a fifth-round pick out of Florida and is playing in his rookie season.

With 28 seconds left in the first quarter, McPherson nailed a 29-yard field goal to be one field goal down of Vinatieri. With 10:15 left in the third quarter, McPherson nailed a 38-yard field goal to tie Vinatieri.

