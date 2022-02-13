Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Robert Iler stars in Sopranos ad during Super Bowl

We woke up this morning and didn’t think we’d see Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler. Meadow and AJ Soprano appeared to reprise their roles in the hit TV series The Sopranos for a Chevy commercial. Take a look at the video below.

The commercial basically mimics the opening credits of the show, when the late James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano, would drive through the Lincoln Tunnel and through the Meadowlands in New Jersey on the turnpike.

Sopranos Super Bowl LVI commercial