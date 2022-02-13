 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Odell Beckham Jr. injury: Rams WR suffers non-contact injury in Super Bowl 56

The Rams receiver grabbed his left knee in in the second quarter and trainers took him to the medical tent.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Beckham Jr. is going into the locker room to have his knee looked at closer. You can see the injury here:

Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an injury in the second quarter and was helped off the field. He appears to have taken a bad step before going down. Van Jefferson should see more work moving forward if Beckham Jr. can’t return.

Beckham has been huge in this game so far, catching the first touchdown of the game.

More From DraftKings Nation