Odell Beckham Jr. injury: Rams WR suffers non-contact injury in Super Bowl 56

Update: Beckham Jr. is going into the locker room to have his knee looked at closer. You can see the injury here:

Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an injury in the second quarter and was helped off the field. He appears to have taken a bad step before going down. Van Jefferson should see more work moving forward if Beckham Jr. can’t return.

Beckham has been huge in this game so far, catching the first touchdown of the game.