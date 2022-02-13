 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bengals K Evan McPherson stays on field for halftime show

The kicker was not missing this lineup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
Evan McPherson of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after kicking a field goal against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson decided to skip the locker room adjustments because frankly, what is he going to adjust after being one of the best kickers in the postseason?

McPherson instead stayed on the sidelines to take in the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem and more. And it looked like he was having fun.

We’ll see if McPherson has to step up and make another big kick in this game but he’ll definitely be answering some questions about why he stayed out for the halftime show. The rookie’s childhood aligns with the peak times of all these artists, so it makes sense for him to witness this spectacle in person.

