Bengals K Evan McPherson stays on field for halftime show

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson decided to skip the locker room adjustments because frankly, what is he going to adjust after being one of the best kickers in the postseason?

McPherson instead stayed on the sidelines to take in the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem and more. And it looked like he was having fun.

#Bengals kicker Evan McPherson stuck around for the halftime show pic.twitter.com/Olelb1gPX5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 14, 2022

Evan McPherson was not missing that halftime show pic.twitter.com/x95sEzSzRa — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 14, 2022

We’ll see if McPherson has to step up and make another big kick in this game but he’ll definitely be answering some questions about why he stayed out for the halftime show. The rookie’s childhood aligns with the peak times of all these artists, so it makes sense for him to witness this spectacle in person.