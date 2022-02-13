Eminem takes a knee during his halftime show performance

The Super Bowl halftime show was an absolute banger of a performance. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem performed some of their greatest hits and it was a fun time.

While Eminem was singing Till I Collapse, he closed it out by going down to one knee. It’s not entirely clear if this was just to note it was the end, or if it signified a shout out to former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Eminem has shouted out support for Kap in the past, so this would not be a surprising development.

It’s safe to say folks will be talking about this part of the Super Bowl halftime show.