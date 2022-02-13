Stupid fan runs on the field at Super Bowl 56, as is tradition [VIDEO]

It feels like this happens almost every year, at least in the internet age of the Super Bowl. A fan has run on the field during the third quarter of Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The fan made it pretty far down the field before being tackled by security guards and removed from the game.

Fam made it basically 80 yards downfield before getting tackled #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/yOlNbTyPKG — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) February 14, 2022

Last year in Super Bowl 55, there was also a fan on the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. So this is nothing new for the Super Bowl. We really shouldn’t be giving whoever it was the platform, but they were taken out of there pretty quickly so it’s whatever.

The Rams are trailing the Bengals in the third quarter 17-13 after being up at halftime. Joe Burrow connected with Tee Higgins for a TD early in the quarter to give the Bengals the lead.