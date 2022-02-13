Cincinnati Public Schools are closed for Super Bowl Monday

It doesn’t matter if they win or lose — the Cincinnati Public School District will be allowing their students a day off on Monday. Their Bengals haven’t made a trip to the Super Bowl since the 1988 season, where Steve Wyche brought their team to an unfortunate loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bengals have had a tumultuous run since the new millennium struck, having not had a post-season trip any further than the Divisional Round since the 1990 season. In their second season with former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, they made a run at the Super Bowl... and Cincinnati is going to celebrate that.

Burrow came up out of Athens High School in Ohio — just 172.6 miles from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati — and represents the Buckeyes through and through despite his LSU pedigree.

Cincinnati’s public schools will celebrate Burrow early in his career with a day off on February 14th — Happy Valentines Day! However, the city might need to plan for more celebrations in the near future if he continues to play with this kind of poise in the NFL.