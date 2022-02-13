 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cincinnati Public Schools are closed for Super Bowl Monday

It doesn’t matter — win or loss, Cincinnati will be giving their kids a day off Monday to celebrate their Super Bowl appearance.

By kate.magdziuk
Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It doesn’t matter if they win or lose — the Cincinnati Public School District will be allowing their students a day off on Monday. Their Bengals haven’t made a trip to the Super Bowl since the 1988 season, where Steve Wyche brought their team to an unfortunate loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bengals have had a tumultuous run since the new millennium struck, having not had a post-season trip any further than the Divisional Round since the 1990 season. In their second season with former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, they made a run at the Super Bowl... and Cincinnati is going to celebrate that.

Burrow came up out of Athens High School in Ohio — just 172.6 miles from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati — and represents the Buckeyes through and through despite his LSU pedigree.

Cincinnati’s public schools will celebrate Burrow early in his career with a day off on February 14th — Happy Valentines Day! However, the city might need to plan for more celebrations in the near future if he continues to play with this kind of poise in the NFL.

