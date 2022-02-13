Has the Super Bowl ever gone to overtime?

The game action of the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals has been a pleasant back and forth in Super Bowl 56. With the game being action-packed, it looks like it is going to come down to the wire culminating in an exciting finish. While the 2022 NFL playoffs have been plagued with overtimes and questions of what the rules should be, has a Super Bowl ever gone to overtime?

There has been one Super Bowl that went to overtime and it is a memorable one. Super Bowl 51 in 2017 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons went to overtime. While the game is now infamous for the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead, it did actually end in overtime.

The Patriots clawed and fought their way back into the game and forced overtime, but they didn’t let their momentum waver. With the first possession in overtime, the Patriots marched down the field in nearly a four-minute drive and the game ended with James White scoring a touchdown on a two-yard run.