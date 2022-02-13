Pringles Super Bowl commercial brings back Lionel Richie, gets really weird and dark

We’re generally ok with Pringles, and there’s no such thing as a bad time to bring back Lionel Richie.

But this got weird and dark. Fast.

Pringles Super Bowl LVI commercial

We’ll leave the farcical nature of having a can of potato chips on your hand for rest of your life behind. There’s no need to be literal here, it’s a Super Bowl commercial. So haha, fine.

Oh we’re at a wedding! Oh we’re seeing child birth, but the father can only hold his newborn with a cylinder normally used for diabetes-inducing snacking! Now we’re playing golf one-handed! Look at how normal our life can be!

But showing my man at his funeral in a literal coffin at the end?? I mean was this really necessary?

I don’t know if bringing in coffins and death, with a Circle of Life reference at the end as well, was what I was looking for in my snack chips.

We get it, Pringles. You’re served in a can.