Cooper Kupp named MVP of Super Bowl 56

Cooper Kupp is the MVP of Super Bowl 56.

The game was one for the ages. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams both put on offensive and defensive displays on either side of one of the best halftime shows in history. The game came down to the wire and was close the entire way. From long, hard-fought drives to spur-of-the-moment touchdowns this game had it all. With the game winding down, Cooper Kupp was able to get into the endzone for the Rams and sealed the victory for Los Angeles. For the second time in history, and two years, a team played in the Super Bowl in their home stadium AND won the game.

The action started early with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. bringing in a 17-yard reception in the middle of the first quarter. Kupp found the endzone for the first time in the second quarter with an 11-yard reception. With Beckham Jr. going down to injury, all eyes turned to Kupp to keep the Rams in the game and put them ahead.

Needless to say, Kupp delivered with 1:25 left in the game on a one-yard strike. The NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year won the game for the Rams, for the city of Los Angeles and he immortalized himself in history in the process. He closed out as +600 to win the Super Bowl MVP award at DraftKings Sportsbook.