Rams missed XP swings spread bets as LA wins 23-20 in Super Bowl 56

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 56 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals, with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald all making key plays in the closing moments to secure the victory. However, it was a missed extra point from Matt Gay in the second quarter which may have swung a lot of bets in favor of the sportsbooks. The miss will officially go down as a failed two-point conversion, but punter Johnny Hekker botched the hold on the play and had to improvise. If he holds the ball securely, Gay likely hits the kick.

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, the Rams were 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. You’d have to think many bettors got that line ahead of the game, with Bengals naturally being 4-point underdogs in that case. That extra point would’ve made the score 24-20, resulting in push bets across the board for both Rams and Bengals backers against the number. Instead, the Rams missed the extra point and those backing Cincinnati at that number got the cover.